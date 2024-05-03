Churchill invites local veterans and over 60s to D-Day 80th Anniversary event in East Grinstead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Everyone is welcome to join Churchill apartment Owners to raise a glass and commemorate the 80th anniversary of this historic and decisive moment in the Second World War. Visitors will enjoy a warm welcome, free refreshments, and an opportunity to share memories with like-minded people in the comfort of the development’s comfortable Owners’ Lounge.

McIndoe Lodge is proving very popular with local over 60s looking to make the most of independent retirement living, with the security, peace of mind, community and support it offers.

Churchill’s Senior Marketing Manager Anne Scherrer says: “Our D-Day commemoration event is the perfect opportunity for local people to come and mark the anniversary of this huge moment in our history. We’d love to welcome anyone with interesting memories to share about the war, whether they experienced it first-hand or have a family member who played a part, it’s a time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy today.

"It’s also a chance to meet our Owners and our friendly team and learn about the freedom, security and independence that can be enjoyed in a new Churchill apartment. I’d encourage people to come and see for themselves the wonderful community atmosphere on offer here.”

McIndoe Lodge is a collection of stylish and energy-efficient one and two bedroom retirement apartments for the over 60s, boasting spacious rooms throughout and available to buy now. It comes with the benefits of a sociable Owners’ Lounge, a Guest Suite for friends and family to stay, a Lodge Manager, and a 24-hour emergency Careline service.