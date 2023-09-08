Churchill pledges to donate £5 for every visitor to Macmillan Coffee Morning in East Grinstead

Churchill Retirement Living is inviting people in East Grinstead to enjoy coffee, cake and friendly company at its McIndoe Lodge development to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support this September.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event, which is part of the charity’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning campaign, takes place on Wednesday 20th September from 10.30am to 12 noon at the development on Garland Road. Visitors will be treated to coffee, delicious cakes and biscuits in the comfy Owners’ Lounge, plus Churchill will donate £5 to Macmillan for every visitor who attends (T&Cs apply, see churchillretirement.co.uk for details).

Churchill Retirement Living has a special relationship with Macmillan Cancer Support and has raised over £660,000 for the charity since 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Churchill’s Senior Marketing Manager Anne Scherrer said: “We are delighted to be inviting people to our developments once again to support Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning. These events are not only a fantastic way to raise money for a very worthwhile cause, but also an opportunity to get the local community together and show people what life with Churchill is all about.

Join Churchill Owners in East Grinstead for World's Biggest Coffee Morning in aid of Macmillan

“Our Lodges offer independent living with a sense of community and companionship, and this event is an ideal opportunity for visitors to see first-hand the lifestyle on offer here. Many of our Owners take advantage of the communal facilities, including the Owners’ Lounge where we hold regular coffee mornings and fun social events like this. We’ll be donating £5 for every visitor who attends the event, so we hope lots of local people will join us to help support this amazing charity.”

McIndoe Lodge is a stylish collection of one- and two-bedroom privately-owned retirement apartments available to buy now. Each apartment is designed to make life easy for those in their retirement years and has a number of safety and security features, such as a 24-hour emergency call line and a video entry system, for complete peace of mind.