Citizens Advice calls for more volunteers to help in cost-of-living crisis

Arun and Chichester Citizens Advice and Citizens Advice in West Sussex says it needs volunteers now more than ever to help make a difference to local people during the cost-of-living crisis.

The charities are launching an appeal for new recruits who can give their time to help people struggling with energy prices, rising household bills, debt, employment issues, and housing issues.

Last year, the charities saw unprecedented demand, supporting 46,809 people across both charities. We can only do this work thanks to our strong teams of volunteers.

Both local charities say no experience is necessary as full training will be provided.

As an organisation, we value diversity, promote equality and challenge discrimination.Jim, volunteer adviser at Arun and Chichester Citizens Advice has volunteered for the past 11 years. He said: “I have been volunteering with Arun and Chichester Citizens Advice as an adviser for about 11 years. Now that I am retired, volunteering provides structure in my week so that I make positive use of time and adds to my social contacts. I have always been interested in social issues and I enjoy getting involved in these at a practical level, hopefully helping clients along the way, some of whom are in very difficult situations.”

As well as volunteers to offer advice to people in person, online or over the phone there are opportunities for people to provide expertise such as financial or marketing skills to the charity / provide administrative or IT support to the charity.

Citizens Advice volunteers come from all walks of life and choose to volunteer for a variety of reasons. They include students; people getting back into work after career breaks; people with part-time jobs; carers; unemployed; people who’ve retired; those who have lived experience and those who want to make a difference to their community.

Volunteers are often looking to gain valuable experience or to use their existing skills in new ways. Many want to have an impact in their community and find a sense of purpose in helping others.

For students in the area, volunteering can help build confidence and support career development with different learning opportunities.

Luca Badioli, Chief Officer at Arun and Chichester Citizens Advice said: “Now more than ever, you can really make a difference by volunteering with Arun and Chichester Citizens Advice. We’re seeing more and more people needing support with managing energy costs, budgeting and debts as costs spiral.”

“As well as helping the local community, we know people who volunteer their time get a lot back. Whether it’s working as a team, learning new skills or campaigning on issues close to your heart, there are many fulfilling opportunities available.”

“We’ll give you all the training you need and would love to hear from you.”