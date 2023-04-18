Citizens Advice warn of growing rented housing crisis in Chichester, Bognor, Littlehampton and around Petworth

As rents increase, affordable accommodation is becoming scarcer while Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates, set regionally to work out Housing Benefit for private renters, are frozen at 2019 levels.

Recent research by ACCA into the number of private rented properties available and their asking rent indicates that there is very little affordable accommodation available across the Chichester and Arun District Council areas and that the shortage is getting worse.

A survey of accommodation on Rightmove found that properties available across Chichester, Bognor, Littlehampton and the rural area around Petworth at a monthly rent of £1200 or less fell by 11 per cent from 71 properties in November 2022 to just 63 properties in March 2023.

Luca Badioli

ACCA chief executive Luca Badioli said, “the local private rented sector is increasingly becoming unaffordable, particularly for people who are receiving benefits to pay their rent. Our research shows that in November 2022 and March 2023, only 5 properties on Rightmove in these areas were at or below the rent levels covered by the LHA. We are concerned that this situation will lead to more rent arrears and evictions, with the potential to create more homelessness.”

ACCA points out that while there were some welcome announcements in the Chancellor’s Spring Budget, particularly on energy and childcare, it was a missed opportunity to address the inadequate rates of the LHA. In addition, ACCA is calling for national and local government to increase funds available for discretionary payments to tenants most in need of additional support, for housing costs like deposits and removal costs.