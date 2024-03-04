City centre HMO up for auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five-storey 31 Marlborough Place is among 147 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of £600,000 to £650,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday 20 March.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This attractive bow fronted property is arranged as a licenced HMO on the upper four floors plus a refurbished vacant lower ground floor patio flat.

AUCTION: HMO at 31 Marlborough Place, Brighton

“This HMO has six letting rooms plus kitchen and shower room facilities and produces £49,680 per annum. We estimate the total rental value to be £64,000 per annum.

“The lower ground floor flat offers good sized one bedroom accommodation, having been recently refurbished, and provides an ideal opportunity for an owner occupier or investor.”

There is a gas heating system via radiators, contemporary fixtures and fittings and a small, enclosed patio area.

The HMO is situated in a central and convenient location in the heart of the city centre close to bars, shops and restaurants, with the seafront and mainline railway station all easily accessible.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/248/100/

A parcel of land with potential off Lower Market Street in Hove is listed with a freehold guide price of £140,000 to £150,000.

The site is situated in a central and convenient location close to the comprehensive shopping facilities and amenities and within easy reach of the seafront and mainline railway station.

Richard added: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a rectangular parcel of land in the heart of the city centre between Western Road and Hove seafront.

“The land extends to approximately 0.1 hectares (0.02 acres) and has the potential for residential development, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

Bidding for the current auction, the second of eight this year, goes live on Monday 18 March and ends on Wednesday 20 March.