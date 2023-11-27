City redevelopment property for auction
Detached 1A Adelaide Road is among 149 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
It is listed with a freehold guide price of £290,000-plus and vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday 13 December.
The building is situated a short distance from the city centre and was previously in use as takeaway restaurant with a residential flat over.
Auction Appraiser Joe Rocks said: “Although in a poor state of repair at present, the building is sold with the benefit of planning consent for a part conversion/part new build project.
“This will see the retention of the ground floor commercial space and three one-bedroom residential apartments which are considered an ideal addition to an income-producing letting portfolio.”
Planning permission was granted this year for a commercial premises and garden flat at ground floor level, with two flats above.
Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/246/86/
Bidding for the current auction, the final one of the year, goes live on Monday 11 December and ends on Wednesday 13 December.
See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk for more details.