Cliff Richard announces Brighton date for December 2025

Cliff Richard has confirmed a Brighton date for December 2025.

A spokesman said: “Today, British music icon Sir Cliff Richard announced a series of highly anticipated live shows for 2025, marking his only UK performances. This exclusive tour will take place at some of the country’s most iconic venues, including two very special nights at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall. With no additional dates to be added, these shows offer a rare chance to witness one of Britain’s most celebrated performers in a live setting.

The UK tour follows previous show dates in Australia and New Zealand (the first time there since 2013). The tour will begin at Cardiff's Utilita Arena before visiting Birmingham, Brighton, and Bournemouth, concluding with back-to-back performances at the Royal Albert Hall – a venue Sir Cliff has graced many times throughout his illustrious career. Fans will be treated to a setlist packed with timeless classics, including hits such as "Living Doll," "We Don’t Talk Anymore," "Devil Woman," and many more. Known for his energy, charisma, and enduring stage presence, Sir Cliff continues to capture hearts and inspire audiences as he has done across eight decades.

Cliff Richard (contributed pic) | Cliff Richard (contributed pic)

“As one of the greatest hitmakers in British music history, Cliff Richard has sold in excess of 250 million records worldwide, securing his place among the best-selling artists of all time. He remains the only artist to achieve UK Top 5 albums across eight consecutive decades, a remarkable feat recognised by the Official Charts Company. Since his debut in 1958 with “Move It!”, Sir Cliff has delivered a string of chart-topping hits, including 14 number-one singles and seven number-one albums, cementing his legacy as a pop legend.

Beyond his musical achievements, Sir Cliff is widely admired for his charitable work, which earned him a knighthood in 1995—the first pop star ever to receive such an honour. His unwavering dedication to philanthropy and his lasting connection with fans worldwide has made him a beloved figure in British culture. These 2025 performances offer fans a rare opportunity to see one of music’s all-time greats in concert at the age of 85. With no further UK dates to be added, these shows are set to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Tickets for Cliff Richard’s 2025 UK tour will be available starting with presales on Wednesday, 16th October at 9 AM BST via Live Nation. The general on-sale will begin on Friday, 18th October at 10 AM BST, and tickets will be available at LiveNation.co.uk and Ticketmaster.

Cliff Richard ‘Can’t Stop Me Now’ UK Tour Dates:

Cardiff – Utilita Arena – Sunday, 30th November 2025

Birmingham – Symphony Hall – Tuesday, 2nd December 2025

Brighton – Brighton Centre – Thursday, 4th December 2025

Bournemouth– BIC – Saturday, 6th December 2025

London – Royal Albert Hall – Monday, 8th December 2025

London – Royal Albert Hall – Tuesday, 9th December 2025