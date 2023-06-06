Climate Hub invites you to imagine travel in Lewes in 2030

An upcoming series of Saturday events at Lewes Climate Hub is inviting people to explore how travel in the town could be made easier, cleaner and greener.

“Are we there yet? Imagining travel in Lewes 2030” features talks, displays and interactive sessions inviting anyone to say what travel in and around the town should look like by the end of the decade.

A giant town map will allow visitors to plot the features or improvements they’d like to see to allow for easier travel and access across Lewes – including how cycling and walking routes out of the town could be improved.

The season, which runs from Saturday 17 June to Saturday 1 July, features free talks from a range of speakers addressing issues such as making the town accessible for the less mobile, the future of Lewes buses, the state of air pollution, and proposals to reduce through-traffic in the town.

On the final Saturday 1 July, a facilitated People’s Assembly will ask what seven key transport changes do people want to see in Lewes by 2030. All comments will be fed back to East Sussex County Council’s Local Transport Plan.

The season also includes free bike security marking on Saturday 24 June and Saturday 1 July. On 17 June and 1 July at 3pm, Lewes’ Dr Bike will be hosting 45-min bike rides to help anyone get more confident cycling around Lewes.

Juliet Oxborrow, a director of Lewes Climate Hub says: “Transport has become a huge topic in Lewes – from the closure of the bus station to the proposed co-mobility hub on the Phoenix development to growing concerns about congestion, air pollution and climate change. This is an opportunity for everyone to have their say on how travel and access around the town needs to evolve.”

