Climate protest in Lewes – in pictures

The performance, which used billowing blue fabric to replicate a fast-rising tide, was organised by activists from Extinction Rebellion (XR). It aimed to focus attention on how rising sea levels will allegedly affect the town. “Scientists estimated that the likelihood of the floods in 2000 was increased by double or even triple as a result of climate change,” said XR Youth Group member Alwyn Watson, speaking at the event. She added: “If the sea level were to rise by two metres, Cliffe High Street would floor every high tide and Malling Rec would become a beach.” Lewes XR meets every second Monday at the Linklater Pavillion. Find out more at www.facebook.com/pg/rebellewes.

Protesters at Malling Recreation Ground in Lewes on Saturday ugc Buy a Photo

