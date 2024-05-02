Climb our tower, says Lewes church

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Locals and tourists can climb the 57 steps of the spiral stone staircase up the tower to see its much-loved 354-year-old clock in action. They will hear it up close, striking 12 noon on the church’s largest bell, which dates from 1619. Visitors will also go up to the belfry to see the magnificent oak bell frame, thought to be over 500 years old.

“Saturday morning tours are on offer every fortnight through the summer”, says church tour organiser Peter Varlow. “Our wonderful team of volunteers take turns to climb every day to wind the clock, but now everyone has the chance to go up, residents and tourists alike.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter adds: “This is reputedly the second-oldest turret clock in Sussex, made in 1670 for £5 10s by Ditchling blacksmith James Looker. He had to keep it working for 3 years – and it’s still going strong. But for many people the real stunner is the belfry with its lovely and very special oak bellframe dating from around 1400.

Tour leader Eleanor Austin points out all the 354-year-old cogs of St Thomas’ clock.

“Not many belfries survive like this, and very few that are easily reached by stairs. You’ll see our wonderful four bells – the oldest arrived in 1554 – and hear the big tenor bell strike twelve. Not to be missed!”

Peter, with fellow guides Eleanor Austin and Mary Burke, will lead the tours. The church, in Cliffe High Street, Lewes, upgraded the spiral stair and repaired the oak floors to make public access possible. Tours begin on Saturday 18 May at 11.30, and run fortnightly until September. Tickets price only £5 are sold by Lewes Tourist Information Centre in person or by phone with credit or debit card, at High Street, Lewes, tel 01273 483 448.

Says associate vicar Herbert Bennett: “This clock and the bells are a treasured part of the history of Cliffe. We are so grateful to all the people who gave to our fund for the building work, and to our corporate donors including the Friends of Lewes, the Town Council, the Worshipful Company of Clockmakers, South Downs National Park, the Rugby Group, and the Ian Askew Trust”.