Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Most popular baby names 2023 revealed: Top 50 so far this year
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme

Closure of the Rustington Recorded Music Society

Rustington Recorded Music Society has closed after 78 years.

By Rosemary McLachlanContributor
Published 12th May 2023, 09:02 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 09:03 BST
Michael Smith, left, chairman of the Federation of Recorded Music Societies, and Gerry Hayes, chairman of Littlehampton and Rustington Recorded Music Society at the 50th anniversary recital in 1995Michael Smith, left, chairman of the Federation of Recorded Music Societies, and Gerry Hayes, chairman of Littlehampton and Rustington Recorded Music Society at the 50th anniversary recital in 1995
Michael Smith, left, chairman of the Federation of Recorded Music Societies, and Gerry Hayes, chairman of Littlehampton and Rustington Recorded Music Society at the 50th anniversary recital in 1995

In November 1945, the inaugural meeting of the Littlehampton Gramophone Society was held at a private residence in Littlehampton. Ownership of a gramophone was rare 78 years ago and regular music recitals continued at the house for nearly a year.

The society then purchased its own gramophone, raising funds with dinner dances and bring and buy sales. As membership increased to over 30, the twice-monthly recitals moved to local cafés and eventually, in the 1950s, to the Masonic Hall in Littlehampton for many years, before moving to Rustington.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As it was now affiliated to the National Federation of Gramophone Societies, a constitution was adopted and occasional visiting lecturers added to the programme of regular music evenings presented by members.

Most Popular
Members, from left, Cathie Mitcheison, Margaret Birkinshaw and Yvonne Lees at the Rustington Recorded Music Society 70th anniversary celebratory lunch at The Vardar Restaurant in Littlehampton in 2015Members, from left, Cathie Mitcheison, Margaret Birkinshaw and Yvonne Lees at the Rustington Recorded Music Society 70th anniversary celebratory lunch at The Vardar Restaurant in Littlehampton in 2015
Members, from left, Cathie Mitcheison, Margaret Birkinshaw and Yvonne Lees at the Rustington Recorded Music Society 70th anniversary celebratory lunch at The Vardar Restaurant in Littlehampton in 2015

Social events were popular among the rapidly-increasing membership, which in the 1970s had risen to 97, and visits were also organised to live concerts in London and locally.

The society was well known in the community and was invited to play background music at local events, Christmas markets, church flower festivals and during the intervals at the amateur dramatic society performances. Musical Evenings were held to raise money for Zachary Merton Hospital.

Over its lifetime, the society had several changes of name to reflect its current location, finally becoming the Rustington Recorded Music Society.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From the late 1980s, membership began to dwindle. As personal record-playing equipment became widely available, interest in the society waned, numbers fell and the average age of members increased.

In March 2023, at an extraordinary general meeting, the decision was taken to close Rustington Recorded Music Society.

In the 78 years of music and friendship, the society has given much pleasure to many people.

Related topics:LittlehamptonRustingtonMasonic HallLondon