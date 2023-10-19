Co-op set to serve-up new-look Ashington convenience store and Post Office

Co-op is set to serve-up its new-look Ashington convenience store and Post Office (Thursday, 26 October) which has been transformed with a fresh new-look following a more than four-week programme of works and improvements.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Located in London Road, Ashington, the 2,000 sq ft Co-op store supports 12 local jobs and opens between 6am-10pm, seven days a week.

Co-op’s new-look store includes Post Office services, an enhanced in-store bakery, and new refrigeration increasing the range and choice of fresh and chilled products. This sits alongside: meal ideas; everyday essentials; food-to-go; Fairtrade products, chilled beers and award winning wines; ready meals, pizzas and, free-from; vegan and plant-based products. An extension has provided increased storage to further improve availability to serve the community. Customer car parking is also available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millie Woods, Manager of Co-op’s Ashington store, said: “The whole team is delighted to have had the opportunity to carry out such a significant investment which will enable our store to better serve and support our community – it has a great new-look. With brand-new refrigeration, fixtures and fittings it has been completely transformed with an enhanced choice of products. We are really looking forward to welcoming Members and customers into their Co-op. Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life, and make a difference in the community. We’ve worked to develop the range and added services to create a really compelling offer, locally and conveniently. This includes a focus on delivering member-value so that the people who own our business, our members, benefit every time they shop.”

Co-op

In August, Co-op announced its biggest ever single investment in pricing of £70 million, as it extended its ‘member-only’ pricing across everyday essentials. The convenience retailer launched the price investment with a list of nearly 200 fixed lines including milk, eggs and bread, with a Co-op sliced loaf priced at just 76p.

The Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives. Its Members own the business and play an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation, enjoying a wide number of benefits including member-only pricing across everyday essentials, money back on own-brand purchases and personalised offers via the Co-op app.