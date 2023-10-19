Co-op set to serve-up new-look Ashington convenience store and Post Office
Located in London Road, Ashington, the 2,000 sq ft Co-op store supports 12 local jobs and opens between 6am-10pm, seven days a week.
Co-op’s new-look store includes Post Office services, an enhanced in-store bakery, and new refrigeration increasing the range and choice of fresh and chilled products. This sits alongside: meal ideas; everyday essentials; food-to-go; Fairtrade products, chilled beers and award winning wines; ready meals, pizzas and, free-from; vegan and plant-based products. An extension has provided increased storage to further improve availability to serve the community. Customer car parking is also available.
Millie Woods, Manager of Co-op’s Ashington store, said: “The whole team is delighted to have had the opportunity to carry out such a significant investment which will enable our store to better serve and support our community – it has a great new-look. With brand-new refrigeration, fixtures and fittings it has been completely transformed with an enhanced choice of products. We are really looking forward to welcoming Members and customers into their Co-op. Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life, and make a difference in the community. We’ve worked to develop the range and added services to create a really compelling offer, locally and conveniently. This includes a focus on delivering member-value so that the people who own our business, our members, benefit every time they shop.”
In August, Co-op announced its biggest ever single investment in pricing of £70 million, as it extended its ‘member-only’ pricing across everyday essentials. The convenience retailer launched the price investment with a list of nearly 200 fixed lines including milk, eggs and bread, with a Co-op sliced loaf priced at just 76p.
The Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives. Its Members own the business and play an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation, enjoying a wide number of benefits including member-only pricing across everyday essentials, money back on own-brand purchases and personalised offers via the Co-op app.
Alongside Food, Co-op operates Funeralcare; Insurance and Legal Services. More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership is available by visiting www.coop.co.uk/membership