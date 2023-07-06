NationalWorldTV
Coach driver abandons passengers after running out of fuel on major West Sussex A road

A driver left a coach-load of passengers in the middle of the road after running out of fuel in West Sussex.
By Joe Stack
Published 6th Jul 2023, 18:44 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 18:45 BST

Sussex Police have been called to the A23 in Bolney after a coach ran out of fuel this afternoon. The driver reportedly left the coach in the middle of the road as they walked to a nearby garage, according to police.

In a statement on social media, a police spokesperson said: “We are currently dealing with a broken down coach which has run out of fuel on the A23 at Bolney. Rather than calling 999 the driver decided to walk off to the garage leaving the coach with passengers on board in the live lane. Book with confidence? I don't think so. #CD541#EB574.”

The coach after running out of fuel on the A23 this afternoon. PIcture via Sussex PoliceThe coach after running out of fuel on the A23 this afternoon. PIcture via Sussex Police
