Coastal Theatre Company bring their debut show to Felpham

Coastal Theatre Company (contributed pic)

Coastal Theatre Company bring their debut show Step in Time – A Journey Through The Musicals to Felpham Village Hall from August 14-16.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokeswoman Sandra Prescott said: “We are based in Waterlooville, but we have a few members who live in the area. Coastal Theatre Company started in January this year, and it's made up of very creative talented actors, singers and dancers. Step in Time – A Journey Through The Musicals features songs and dances from the roaring 20s to the early 2000s.

“We have members who have been performing for many years either professionally or in the amateur world. All our performers range from 17 upwards. We have dancers, singers and actors. Those who can direct, choreograph and help vocally. We’re still looking for more members to join us as we have quite a few shows in the pipeline.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for the current show: “We start with Snow White, I’m Wishing and Someday My Prince Will Come, Lovely from My Fair Lady, Ding a Ling from Red Riding Hood, Toyland from Babes in Toyland. We also have Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Truly Scrumptious and What Do You See; Les Misérables, I Dreamed A Dream and Bring Him Home; and many, many more. There are many dance genres in the show, from tap to contemporary plus many more.

“Our performers are Wez Sebastian, Frankie King, Shannon Marie Walters, Summer Clarke- Graham, Sandy Prescott, Louis Scattergood, Lucy Summers, Johanna Whatmore, Lee Hunt, Brian Sweatman. We have a fantastic team to help backstage: Hayley King and Sam Sandell.

Tickets are available at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/coastal-theatre-company

“Come and join us at Felpham Village Hall from August 14-16. Thursday, Friday shows are 7.30pm. Saturday we have a matinee performance at 2.30pm and an evening performance at 7.30pm.”