Coastguard called to suspected ordnance on Littlehampton Beach, moments after dealing with a beached whale

Members of the Littlehampton Coastguard were called to suspected ordnance on the beach earlier today (February 09), just minutes after helping deal with a beached Minke Whale.
By Connor Gormley
Published 9th Feb 2024, 17:36 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 17:36 GMT
Reports came through from a member of the public that suspected ordnance has been found on another part of the beach, a coastguard said. In order to deal with the whale and investigate the report, the team had to request support from HM Coastguard Shoreham, which quickly arrived to lend a hand.

"Sussex Police were already in attendance, so the team assisted with establishing a cordon around the suspected ordnance whilst we awaited the arrival of Navy EOD,” a spokesperson said.

“Thankfully, shortly after arriving on scene, the experts from Bomb Disposal were able to identify the item as a metal fishing float. These are used in commercial fishing activities.

Fortunately the suspected ordnance was revealed to be safe.

"Both of the incidents show that a variety of things can wash up on our shores that require our attention. Should you spot something that has washed up on a beach, be it suspected ordnance, a whale or dolphin, or something else that you are concerned about always call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

