Coastguard called to suspected ordnance on Littlehampton Beach, moments after dealing with a beached whale

Reports came through from a member of the public that suspected ordnance has been found on another part of the beach, a coastguard said. In order to deal with the whale and investigate the report, the team had to request support from HM Coastguard Shoreham, which quickly arrived to lend a hand.

"Sussex Police were already in attendance, so the team assisted with establishing a cordon around the suspected ordnance whilst we awaited the arrival of Navy EOD,” a spokesperson said.

“Thankfully, shortly after arriving on scene, the experts from Bomb Disposal were able to identify the item as a metal fishing float. These are used in commercial fishing activities.

Fortunately the suspected ordnance was revealed to be safe.