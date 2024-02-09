Coastguard called to suspected ordnance on Littlehampton Beach, moments after dealing with a beached whale
and live on Freeview channel 276
Reports came through from a member of the public that suspected ordnance has been found on another part of the beach, a coastguard said. In order to deal with the whale and investigate the report, the team had to request support from HM Coastguard Shoreham, which quickly arrived to lend a hand.
"Sussex Police were already in attendance, so the team assisted with establishing a cordon around the suspected ordnance whilst we awaited the arrival of Navy EOD,” a spokesperson said.
“Thankfully, shortly after arriving on scene, the experts from Bomb Disposal were able to identify the item as a metal fishing float. These are used in commercial fishing activities.
"Both of the incidents show that a variety of things can wash up on our shores that require our attention. Should you spot something that has washed up on a beach, be it suspected ordnance, a whale or dolphin, or something else that you are concerned about always call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”