Coastguard helicopter and emergency services called in search of ‘missing vulnerable woman’ in West Sussex

The HM Coastguard, emergency services including Sussex Police and the ambulance service as well as Shoreham and Newhaven Coastguard were all called in the extensive search.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Shoreham’s RNLI said: “Our inshore lifeboat was launched to complete a shoreline search for a missing vulnerable woman reported to be near the water by Carats Cafe, Southwick, on Friday evening.

“The crew were joined in the search by Brighton Lifeboat Station - RNLI the coastguard rescue 175 helicopter and HM Coastguard Shoreham.

“The helicopter crew located the casualty, landed on the nearby beach and she was given medical care by the helicopter paramedic. She was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“Please call 999 and ask for the coastguard if you see someone in distress in the water”

