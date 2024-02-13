Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police as well as the Coastguard were called to a report of a ‘person in difficulty in the water’ just off Brighton beach between the Palace Pier and the West Pier.

In a statement, a spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard responded to a report of a person in difficulty in the water off Brighton beach. The alarm was raised at about 1.55pm on February 13 to a location between the West and Palace piers. Coastguard Rescue Teams were sent from Shoreham and Newhaven, as well as the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lee-on-Solent.

Coastguard teams from both Shoreham and Newhaven as well as the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lee-on-Solent have been called out to the incident as well as RNLI lifeboats from Shoreham.

A rescue helicopter and Sussex Police are on the scene at an incident at a beach in Sussex. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to report of a person face down in the water near the Brighton Sailing Club, King Road Arches on Tuesday just after 2pm.

“The man was pulled from the water by beach patrol officers and taken to hospital by ambulance. His condition is unknown at this time.