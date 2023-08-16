A spokesperson for the Coastguard told Sussex World: “HM Coastguard has been responding to reports of a person in difficulty in the water in Bognor Regis today, 16 August. Alerted at around 4.30pm, the Coastguard Rescue Team and lifeboat from Selsey and the Coastguard helicopter from Lee-on-the-Solent were sent to the scene. The casualty was recovered to shore and transferred into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service.”