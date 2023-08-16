BREAKING
Coastguard successfully save a woman from water near Bognor Regis

A woman has rescued by Coastguard Rescue Teams, the Selsey RNLI and a Coastguard helicopter in Bognor Regis today (August 16).
By Connor Gormley
Published 16th Aug 2023, 18:55 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 18:57 BST
The coastguard saved a woman from drowning near Bognor Regis beach today. Photo SarahJayne Sussex PhotographyThe coastguard saved a woman from drowning near Bognor Regis beach today. Photo SarahJayne Sussex Photography
The coastguard saved a woman from drowning near Bognor Regis beach today. Photo SarahJayne Sussex Photography

A spokesperson for the Coastguard told Sussex World: “HM Coastguard has been responding to reports of a person in difficulty in the water in Bognor Regis today, 16 August. Alerted at around 4.30pm, the Coastguard Rescue Team and lifeboat from Selsey and the Coastguard helicopter from Lee-on-the-Solent were sent to the scene. The casualty was recovered to shore and transferred into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service.”

Photos by SarahJayne Sussex Photography

