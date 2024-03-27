Cobnor Activities Centre Trust receives Bronze Award from the Green Blue and Final Straw Foundation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Green Blue and Final Straw Foundation, renowned for its commitment to promoting eco-friendly practices, has honoured Cobnor Activities Centre Trust for its proactive approach to tackling, reducing, and reusing single-use plastics. This recognition underscores the organisation's dedication to environmental stewardship and its significant contributions to building a more sustainable future.

At the forefront of this achievement is Shelly Hamilton, the organisation's Administrator, whose leadership and dedication have been instrumental in championing the initiative to reduce plastic usage and protect the environment. Shelly's unwavering commitment exemplifies Cobnor Activities Centre Trust's core values and has inspired the entire team to unite behind this important cause.

Receiving the Bronze Award is a testament to Cobnor Activities Centre Trust's ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability. It serves as both validation of past achievements and motivation to continue striving for excellence in environmental conservation.

Looking ahead, Cobnor Activities Centre Trust is committed to furthering its sustainability efforts and is already setting its sights on achieving the Silver Award. This next phase of the journey reflects the organisation's dedication to making a tangible difference in the communities it serves and its determination to continue leading by example in environmental stewardship.

Miranda Powley, Chief Operations Officer stated, “This award symbolises the commitment of our team towards a more sustainable future. We are privileged to be located in Chichester Harbour, a national landscape, and we are eager to doing our part towards protecting the beauty of this wonderful area.”

Cobnor Activities Centre Trust extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Green Blue and Final Straw Foundation for this prestigious recognition. The organisation also acknowledges the support of its dedicated team members, partners, and stakeholders who have contributed to this achievement.

For more information about Cobnor Activities Centre Trust's sustainability initiatives or media enquiries, please contact Darragh Morris at [email protected] or 01243 572791.

About Cobnor Activities Centre Trust:

Cobnor Activities Centre Trust is an independent charitable trust, with a passion for developing young people’s life skills through outdoor activities.