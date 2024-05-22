Cock Inn in Wivelsfield, East Sussex, completes to Trust Inns

By Tamara CoutinhoContributor
Published 22nd May 2024, 11:20 BST
Fleurets is delighted to announce the recent completion of Cock Inn in Wivelsfield Green, East Sussex to Trust Inns.

Ged Macken of Trust Inns said, “As part of Trust Inns ongoing acquisition programme for quality community and food pubs we are delighted to welcome the Cock Inn to our portfolio in the knowledge that it will continue to be a great pub at the heart of the village.”

Fleurets acted on behalf of Andy and Sam, who commented, “Sam and I are sad to be leaving this lovely village pub after serving the local community for over seven years. However, we have decided that it's time to move on, and we are planning a move to Spain to start our new adventure.

“During the sale process we have been extremely pleased to have Nick Earee of Fleurets and our solicitor Minesh Patel at Keystone Law to support us, with their excellent service and professionalism throughout the whole process.”

Cock Inn, Wivelsfield Green

Minesh Patel Partner at Keystone Law added, “It was a pleasure to work with Fleurets and to have helped Andy and Sam sell their successful family run business and they can now enjoy their well-earned retirement!”

