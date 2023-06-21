WaterBear’s partnership with AudioActive supports the school’s vision and helps to widen participation of young people who wish to develop their music careers further through undergraduate study. The award covers tuition fees for three years of a BA (Hons) degree course at WaterBear Brighton.

AudioActive has selected singer songwriter Summer Rose, as the recipient of the inaugural WaterBear x AudioActive Scholarship Award. A well-deserved winner, through her involvement with AudioActive Summer Rose has received one-to-one support which has enabled her to start thinking about her future, given her the confidence to follow her dreams and has been instrumental in her applying for university. Cate Ferris, AudioActive music leader added: “We are absolutely delighted to offer a scholarship that is a collaboration between WaterBear and AudioActive. It is a total no brainer to offer this scholarship to Summer Rose, she is amazing.”

Summer Rose comments: “When I first got involved with AudioActive I was introduced by a mental health team, and they encouraged me to join mentoring. With the help of Jennie, a senior music mentor, I created a music event for young female and non-binary performers in Brighton, it was a fun event but took a lot of planning. I went to visit WaterBear and was offered a place to study BA (Hons) Professional Music Performance, following that AudioActive then gave me the scholarship opportunity. Getting the scholarship means a lot to me, it helped me realise that there are a lot of things that I can do. I came from a really low place in life to this and it just proves that if you work hard enough that you will achieve your goals.”

WaterBear announces new scholarship with non-profit music organisation AudioActive. Photo: AudioActive

Eve Massaad, head of marketing at WaterBear comments: “The difference AudioActive has made to the lives of young people is immeasurable. Through this scholarship and our commitment to widening participation we hope to offer this scholarship to many young people who wish to study music at an undergraduate level, and we are looking forward to Summer Rose starting with us this September.”

AudioActive, founded in 1999 are driven to create social change by empowering young people through music to enable them to achieve their full potential. They have supported thousands of young people who have gone on to have fulfilling careers in music and beyond. Many of those students come back to encourage and work with new AudioActive students to pay forward the support they received.