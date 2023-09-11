Collyer's builds on previous successes with new £3million extension

Hot on the heels of yet another year of excellent exam results, guests, and members of the Collyer’s community past and present, attended the opening of the new £3m Shelley building this week. The Shelley comprises state of the art Early Years Education and Childcare, Criminology, Film Studies, Digital Media, and Sociology classrooms.

The building, officially opened by Jeremy Quin MP, features a bronze relief, created by distinguished sculptor and former Collyer’s student Hannah Stewart, commemorating one of Horsham’s most famous sons and one of England’s finest poets, Percy Bysshe Shelley. The stunning work, illustrating Shelley’s sonnet Ozymandias was commissioned and donated by David Arnold, Collyer’s Principal from 1983 to 1999.

Guests at the opening were also invited to enjoy a display artwork in the Shelley Gallery, created by Collyer’s students Tom Bailey, Charlie Bennet, Charlie Cuckow, Carolina Diel, Amy Emerson; Beth Flanders, Jess Howells, Amelia Rumsey, Lili Shabani; Frankie Sharp, Victoria Ward, and Elenna Zichtl Cocken.

Principal Dan Lodge welcomed everyone, and thanked Horsham MP Jeremy Quin for attending. Dan Lodge invited Jeremy to open the Shelley building before the assembled guests, who included Steve Allen, David and Cathy Arnold, Cllr Martin Boffey Leader of Horsham District Council, Nicola Davenport, Ann Donoghue, Chief Executive of Horsham District Council Jane Eaton, Barbara Hobday, Master of The Mercers’ Company Peter Lane, Collyer’s Chair of Governors Graham Lawrence, Alison Lodwick, Ruth Mitchell, Dr Grant Powell, Chairman of Horsham District Council Dr David Skipp, Clare Ruaux, Mark Sheridan, Helen Smith, Hannah and Simon Stewart, Chantal Warwick, Nicola Whitehead, Eric Williamson, and Malcolm Willis.

Jeremy Quin MP with Dan Lodge

Dan Lodge said: “We have just enjoyed a record enrolment, so it is certainly timely that we open this brilliant new facility today, ready for the new term.

“We are also delighted to launch the student art exhibition in the Shelley Gallery. This superb work really showcases Collyer’s talented young artists and raises awareness of sustainability issues.”

Jeremy Quin MP said: “This wonderful building is further evidence of the continued success of Collyer’s. Thank-you and congratulations to all your staff on another great set of results. Collyer’s is not only the premier college in the county, but in my view, the country.”

Hannah Stewart said: ''It has been a real privilege to create this bronze relief celebrating Shelley's poem 'Ozymandias'. I remember David Arnold reciting this poem when I was a student here, so it feels especially fitting that there is now a sculpture based on the poem at the College.''

The Opening Ceremony

Dan Lodge added: “We are incredibly proud of our links to The Mercers’ Company, and it was an honour to welcome Peter Lane, Master of the Mercers’ Company, to the opening of the Shelley today.”