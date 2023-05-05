Collyer's Horsham students visit Cambridge University

St John’s College, Cambridge hosted Collyer's students

Collyer’s Oxbridge Co-ordinator Noami Lask explained: “We took 25 students to Cambridge for the day, where we were hosted by St John’s College. We started with a tour around the impressive college grounds and then had a session on choosing the right subject at university, with time for a Q&A with current students.

“We were treated to lunch at the college and then enjoyed a fascinating museum visit.”

Arts and Humanities students visited the Fitzwilliam Museum to see the art and antiquities displayed, while STEM students visited the Whipple Museum of the History of Science.

Noami added: “It was a really informative day and students left feeling motivated by the challenge of applying to such a prestigious university.”

Collyer’s Director of Progression (HE) Ian McAlister was delighted: “We are extremely grateful to St John’s College for their incredible hospitality. The students enjoyed an inspiring day and were an absolute credit to Collyer’s.”

