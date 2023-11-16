Collyer's Horsham welcomes Weald School pupils

This week Miss Claire Power, Head of Geography at the Weald School in Billingshurst, brought a group of year 10 and 11 Geography students on a trip to Collyer’s Geology Laboratory.

Dr Ian Carr, Collyer’s Head of Geology and Assistant Director of the Science Faculty, explained: “The object of the trip was to reinforce aspects of Geology that the pupils encounter on their GCSE Geography course, and to inform the group about the potential of studying Geology at A-level.”

The students firstly had a ‘guess what the object is’ exercise, followed by an introduction to where studying Geology could lead to in the future. Links to the academic content on the GCSE Geography course were also explored.

Dr Carr added: “The students demonstrated great application skills during an exercise to recognise igneous, metamorphic, and sedimentary rocks in hand specimens, particularly when challenged to recognise the same categories under the microscope. We were certainly very impressed with their knowledge, and analytical skills.”

Dr Ian Carr introduces the workshop