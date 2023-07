Collyer’s Sustainability Co-ordinator, Dr Ian Carr, visited the RSPB at Pulborough Brooks. Ian presented the charity with £200, raised by staff and students at Collyer’s during Green Week.

Ian Carr said: “Huge thanks to the Collyer’s community for their generosity during a very successful Green Week. It was a pleasure and an honour to present the cheque to Paula and Verity from such a wonderful charity.”