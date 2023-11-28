Collyer's reward new students with bursaries

Collyer’s presented bursaries to a group of new students this week, in recognition of their outstanding results at school. Bursaries were awarded to those joining the Collyer’s community from partner schools and to students achieving top grades from north, south, east, and west of Horsham.

Toby Chambers, who joined Collyer’s from The Weald, Amy Dolan (Gatwick), Sebastian Gilera (St Wilfred’s), Jake Hawkins (Forest); Luke Jackson (Tanbridge House School - THS), Shane Jackson (THS), Jake Oakley (THS), Francesca Powell (THS), Archie Ramsden (Oathall); Anya Shenoy (Farlington); Elena Simmonds (St Oscar Romero), Ella Thornburg (Davison); Ava Wellings (Millais) and Zoe Widdowson (Warden Park) were each presented with a cheque by Collyer’s Principal, Dan Lodge.

Dan Lodge explained: “It is important that Collyer’s recognises the outstanding work of our excellent partner schools, by rewarding some of our new students for their academic success in year 11.

“We attract students from right across the region, so it is fitting that we should also reward those coming to us from farther afield. I’m sure the money will be put to good use to help support their education or extra-curricular activities while at Collyer’s.”

Bursary winners with Collyer's Principal, Dan Lodge (centre)

Toby Chambers was delighted: “"I am honoured to receive this bursary from Collyer's and am excited for the next two years. I'd like to thank my teachers from The Weald, such as Mrs Hindhaugh and Mr Gardner who had such passion for their subjects and inspired me to succeed."

Amy Dolan said: “Thank you so much to everyone who has always supported me and motivated me to achieve in my academic career, and especially to my family, teachers, and amazing friends who have all inspired me and helped me get to where I am today!”

Jake Hawkins said: “'Thank you so much to all the teachers at Forest who helped me achieve these grades; to my family for showing me constant support throughout my GCSEs; and to Collyer's for recognising the work I've put in through this bursary”.

Twins Luke and Shane Jackson were also celebrating. Luke Jackson said: “I just wanted to say how grateful I am to all my teachers at Tanbridge House School for encouraging me throughout my GCSEs with their hard work. I’m looking forward to taking this further with my A-Levels!”

Shane Jackson said: “The fact that I am receiving a bursary speaks volumes about the behind-the-scenes drive, thought and commitment from my THS teachers. A numerical grade doesn't do justice to the subject passion they passed on to me - a passion which Collyer's has sustained right from the get-go. Truly, their impact on both my academic and personal development is unquantifiable.”

Francesca Powell said: “I would like to thank everyone that supported me throughout my GCSEs: my friends, family, and all my wonderful teachers at Tanbridge - I couldn't have done this without you!

“I'd also like to thank Collyer's for this recognition of my results, and for providing such a great transition to A levels.”

Anya Shenoy said: “I’d like to thank Collyer’s so much for this bursary. I’m really enjoying my A-levels, and I really appreciate how supportive the teachers are.”

Ella Thornburg was delighted: “As crazy as it may sound, I love to learn, which stems from the amazing opportunities and support I received at Arundel Church of England Primary School and Davison High School for Girls. Since becoming a Collyer's student, I feel just as supported and encouraged!”

Zoe Widdowson said: “Thank you Warden Park and thank you Collyer's for this recognition of my hard work. I really appreciate it.”

Deputy Principal Steve Martell told the students: “You’ve all made a great start to life at Collyer’s and I’m confident that your individual success stories can continue into advanced level and beyond.”