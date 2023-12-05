Collyer's students step up to West End challenge

Visiting Pineapple Studios this week, Collyer's A level Dance and Drama & Theatre Studies students were delighted to participate in a workshop with the Dance Captain from the West End Show, Hamilton, which is currently being performed at the Victoria Palace Theatre.

Collyer’s Head of Dance, Emma Gogan, explained; “Having seen the show the night before, the opportunity to recreate their favourite scenes with the cast, was an opportunity they could not pass up!

“We are so very fortunate to have so many ex-students working in The West End right now, it makes these industry links possible. We even have ex-students in the crew of Hamilton!”

The staff and students completed their two-day residential trip to London with a visit to watch the award-winning show, Caberet.

Collyer's students at Pineapple Studios

Dance, Drama & Theatre Studies student Matilda Trinity said: “It's my dream to perform in The West End and these two shows blew me away. I've already begun auditioning for the top musical theatre courses.”

Head of Drama & Theatre Studies and Assistant Director of the Arts Faculty, Neil Kendall, an award winning actor in his own right, was thrilled: “This trip was absolute box office for the next generation of performers. The students were a credit to Collyer’s.”