Collyer's students study sharks and cutting edge technology

This week first year Collyer’s Geology students joined Havant and South Downs College students at the Earth Science Department of the University of Portsmouth. The group examined fossil shark teeth, witnessed exciting cutting-edge technologies, and learned about Earth Science courses and careers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dr Ian Carr, Collyer’s Head of Geology and Assistant Director of the Science Faculty, explained: “It was a fantastic opportunity for students to visit a top university, take part in large range of activities, and meet staff and students from the department.”

Former Collyer’s A-level Geology student Tessa Collins welcomed the group, and course leader Dr Catherine Mottram introduced why studying Earth Science is so important, explaining the courses available at the University of Portsmouth, and the exciting careers possible in this field. The students then undertook a challenging mineral exploration exercise in a laboratory session led by Dr Dean Bullen, followed by a visit to Dr Andy Gibson’s engineering laboratory, where he demonstrated how minerals can be identified using cutting-edge high-tech probes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Carr added: “Students were also given a tour of the scanning electron microscopes and brand-new X-ray diffraction machines used to find the composition and ages of ancient rocks.”

Collyer's students at the University of Portsmouth

Finally, Dr Anthony Butcher led a fascinating session on palaeontology where students sorted through a huge collection of fossil shark teeth, to identify different species of sharks.