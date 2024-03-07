Collyer's through to national Youth Parliament final

This week a team of Collyer’s students qualified to represent the south-east at the national final of the European Youth Parliament.
Collyer’s Director of Faculty for the Arts, Ann Mutluer, explained: “It was a full-on day of debates about AI, the cost-of-living crisis, youth violence, workplace carcinogens, dwindling fish stocks and feminist town planning policies. As well as proposing one motion and opposing another, the teams were also assessed on how they interacted with each and how they contributed to the other debates.

“There was some serious competition, and it’s fair to say that our team was exceptional.”

The Collyer’s team comprised: Giulia Aceto, Ella Clark, Sophie Dean, Tom Haydon, Daniella Kerr; Kyyen Nguyen, Thea Parker, and Olivia Stewart.

The jury was clear that the Collyer’s team stood out, and they have been selected, along with one other school, to represent the south-east at the national competition in Liverpool in September.

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell was delighted: “Huge congratulations to our fantastic team, who are a credit to Collyer’s and the south-east. Massive thanks also to Ann Mutluer and Rob Ettridge for making this possible.”

Ann Mutluer added: “The team was all bowled over by this result!”

