Colourful celebrations: Indians in Crawley group host spectacular Holi Festival in Crawley
and live on Freeview channel 276
Organised by the enthusiastic members of the Indians in Crawley Group, this celebration promises an unforgettable experience for residents and visitors alike.
Rahul the President of Indians in Crawley says, that Holi, known as the festival of colours, signifies the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring.
As the city of Crawley eagerly awaits this colourful extravaganza, let's delve into the heart of this cultural spectacle and explore what makes this Holi celebration in Crawley so special.
This is to be celebrated in Apple Tree Centre Temple with at least 250 people planning to come in for this event.
The event is on 23rd March from 2 pm to 5 pm. See you all!