Colourful celebrations: Indians in Crawley group host spectacular Holi Festival in Crawley

Embracing the vibrant spirit of unity and joy, the Indian community in Crawley is set to paint the town in a kaleidoscope of colours as they host the much-anticipated Holi festival.
By RAHUL SINGHContributor
Published 21st Mar 2024, 09:06 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 09:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Organised by the enthusiastic members of the Indians in Crawley Group, this celebration promises an unforgettable experience for residents and visitors alike.

Rahul the President of Indians in Crawley says, that Holi, known as the festival of colours, signifies the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As the city of Crawley eagerly awaits this colourful extravaganza, let's delve into the heart of this cultural spectacle and explore what makes this Holi celebration in Crawley so special.

This is to be celebrated in Apple Tree Centre Temple with at least 250 people planning to come in for this event.

The event is on 23rd March from 2 pm to 5 pm. See you all!