Colourful celebrations: Indians in Crawley group host spectacular Holi Festival in Crawley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organised by the enthusiastic members of the Indians in Crawley Group, this celebration promises an unforgettable experience for residents and visitors alike.

Rahul the President of Indians in Crawley says, that Holi, known as the festival of colours, signifies the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the city of Crawley eagerly awaits this colourful extravaganza, let's delve into the heart of this cultural spectacle and explore what makes this Holi celebration in Crawley so special.

This is to be celebrated in Apple Tree Centre Temple with at least 250 people planning to come in for this event.