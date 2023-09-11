Come and join with English Martyrs School to be part of the Great British Beach Clean
When Year 4 children at English Martyrs Catholic Primary School were studying plastic pollution last year, they asked their headteacher, Dr. Helen Townsley, if she could organise a beach clean. So she did! Not only that, it also sparked the idea of applying for the 'Live Simply' award which the school are now enjoying working towards.
After a successful beach clean in July, they are going to hold another one on Sunday 17th September from 2 p.m. - 3.30 p.m. This is great fun for the family, open to all members of the public, and is a chance to make a difference to our local environment now and for the future.
Sign up and find more information via Eventbrite. Meeting at Goring Greensward, all equipment supplied. Just bring snacks, drinks and smiles! https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/english-martyrs-live-sustainably-beach-clean-tickets-662866801447