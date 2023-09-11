Come and join with English Martyrs School to be part of the Great British Beach Clean

On Sunday 17th September 2 p.m. - 3.30 p.m., the community of English Martyrs Catholic Primary School will be holding a beach clean at Goring Gap as part of the Great British Beach Clean and they'd love you to be part of it.

A successful beach clean in July

When Year 4 children at English Martyrs Catholic Primary School were studying plastic pollution last year, they asked their headteacher, Dr. Helen Townsley, if she could organise a beach clean. So she did! Not only that, it also sparked the idea of applying for the 'Live Simply' award which the school are now enjoying working towards.

After a successful beach clean in July, they are going to hold another one on Sunday 17th September from 2 p.m. - 3.30 p.m. This is great fun for the family, open to all members of the public, and is a chance to make a difference to our local environment now and for the future.

