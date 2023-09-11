BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Come and join with English Martyrs School to be part of the Great British Beach Clean

On Sunday 17th September 2 p.m. - 3.30 p.m., the community of English Martyrs Catholic Primary School will be holding a beach clean at Goring Gap as part of the Great British Beach Clean and they'd love you to be part of it.
By Helen TownsleyContributor
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:25 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:31 BST
A successful beach clean in JulyA successful beach clean in July
A successful beach clean in July

When Year 4 children at English Martyrs Catholic Primary School were studying plastic pollution last year, they asked their headteacher, Dr. Helen Townsley, if she could organise a beach clean. So she did! Not only that, it also sparked the idea of applying for the 'Live Simply' award which the school are now enjoying working towards.

After a successful beach clean in July, they are going to hold another one on Sunday 17th September from 2 p.m. - 3.30 p.m. This is great fun for the family, open to all members of the public, and is a chance to make a difference to our local environment now and for the future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up and find more information via Eventbrite. Meeting at Goring Greensward, all equipment supplied. Just bring snacks, drinks and smiles! https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/english-martyrs-live-sustainably-beach-clean-tickets-662866801447

Related topics:Helen TownsleyMartyrs Catholic Primary School