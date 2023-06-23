Come and share your thoughts on air pollution and congestion in Lewes

Speakers this Saturday include Rachel Sadler, air quality officer for Lewes District Council, Matthew Bird, of Lewes e-cargo bike enterprise Get Bikery, and Steve Pearce, of Low Traffic Lewes.Visitors to the Hub can also plot their ideas for making Lewes easier to get around on the Big Town Map – including improvements to cycling routes out of town. All comments will be fed back to East Sussex County Council’s Local Transport Plan.Cycle Lewes will also be on hand to offer free security-marking for bicycles and e-bikes from 11am to midday.‘Are we there yet? Imaging travel in Lewes 2030’ continues at Lewes Climate Hub, Lewes House, 32 High Street, Lewes BN7 2LU this Saturday 11am-3pm (displays can also be viewed Wed-Fri 11am-3pm). Details at https://transitiontownlewes.org/are-we-there-yet/