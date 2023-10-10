Come and visit St Catherine’s Hospice's new home at Pease Pottage

St Catherine’s will be opening the doors of its brand-new hospice and offering tours of its new home at Pease Pottage, to proudly show the local community what their support has achieved.

The impressive new £19.5 million facility, on Grace Holland Avenue in the heart of the Woodgate development, will be opening to patients from East Surrey and West Sussex at the start of December. The building has been solely funded through donations from St Catherine’s dedicated supporters.

Everyone is invited to book on a tour, or attend an open day, to witness first-hand the larger, modern 24 bed hospice. With much more space, the charity will also be able to care for more people who need palliative and end of life support in the community.

Tours of the hospice will be running midweek from Thursday 2 November to Friday 17 November, with two tours a day at 10am and 2pm. Each tour will be limited to 20 people each.

On Saturday 18 November and Sunday 19 November the hospice will be holding open days from 10am-4pm where visitors can explore at their own pace. Places for the tours and the open days can be booked on St Catherine’s website: stch.org.uk/tours

Chief Executive Giles Tomsett says: “For 40 years, St Catherine’s has proudly provided our outstanding care at our Malthouse Road hospice in Crawley. But demand is high and we need to reach more people who need us. Our incredible new home will ensure that we can help more local people who are facing the end of their lives.

“This project has been 10 years in the making and we hope local residents from West Sussex and East Surrey will take this opportunity to come and visit, free of charge, and witness this impressive building that stands as proof of what dedicated community support can achieve.”