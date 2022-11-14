Come in From the Cold – somewhere to stay warm this winter in Uckfield

Uckfield's Tuesday Warm Space launched on 22nd November

Yes, each Tuesday, between 10am and 4pm, the Tyler Room at the Centre is open for you to spend time in a nice warm place. You can stay for a few hours or pop in for just a little while, it’s entirely up to you.

No need to book in advance, just turn up on the day.

We do not charge for admission, or for the tea, coffee and snack lunch we provide. If you wish to make a donation you are welcome to do so but it is not necessary.

You will find free Wi-Fi, board games, books available and if you want to hear some music then you can choose from your favourite decade. Our friendly volunteers will be there to have a chat and to make sure all goes well. You could always pop in and give them a hand if you wish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst this is a Manor Park and Hempstead Fields Residents’ Association initiative, we are open to anyone living in the Uckfield area.

The Association is extremely grateful for the generous donations it has received for this project from the CPJ Field, Community Support team, Uckfield Lions Club and Action in Rural Sussex. It would not have been possible to launch this service without their financial support