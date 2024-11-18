Comedian Peter Kay announces 2026 date in Brighton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Comedian Peter Kay has confirmed a 2026 date at the Brighton Centre.

He will be at the venue on Friday, January 9 2026. Tickets from £35 are available from Saturday 23rd November 2024 at 10am at www.brightoncentre.co.uk

A spokesman said: “Peter Kay has announced extra dates for his record-breaking comedy tour with a surprise TV ad in the opening episode of “I’m Celebrity Get Me Out of Here”. The hilarious new advert sees Peter spotted as he carries a gold toilet to his mum’s iconic bungalow and reveals new shows for 2025 & 2026.

“Overwhelming demand for Peter’s return to stand-up comedy has been phenomenal and fans will now have more opportunity to experience his incredible show live. Peter’s new dates will see him perform in some of the UK’s largest arenas and more intimate theatre event spaces. The new 2025 and 2026 shows include his first dates at Aberdeen P&J Live, Brighton Centre, Bournemouth International Centre and Isle of Man Villa Marina.

“Peter’s tour, which started in Manchester, December 2022 has already broken records: remarkably he’s just completed his 100th show at the Manchester AO Arena breaking all attendance and performance records and, astonishingly, Peter is the first artist in the world to perform a monthly residency at The O2, London, performing 45 shows, the most played by any artist in the venue’s history. Peter’s new dates include two new weekend shows at The O2 in 2025 further adding to this incredible milestone.”

PETER KAY NEW DATES

FRI 07 FEBRUARY 2025 MANCHESTER AO ARENA

SAT 08 MARCH 2025 LEEDS FIRST DIRECT ARENA

SAT 03 MAY 2025 SHEFFIELD UTILITA ARENA

FRI 16 MAY 2025 LONDON THE O2

FRI 30 MAY 2025 ABERDEEN P&J LIVE

SAT 31 MAY 2025 ABERDEEN P&J LIVE

FRI 06 JUNE 2025 BIRMINGHAM UTILITA ARENA

FRI 20 JUNE 2025 LONDON THE O2

THU 10 JULY 2025 DUBLIN 3ARENA

THU 07 AUGUST 2025 BELFAST SSE ARENA

SAT 23 AUGUST 2025 NEWCASTLE UTILITA ARENA

FRI 19 SEPTEMBER 2025 MANCHESTER AO ARENA

THU 23 OCTOBER 2025 GLASGOW OVO HYDRO

FRI 21 NOVEMBER 2025 LIVERPOOL M&S BANK ARENA

SAT 20 DECEMBER 2025 NOTTINGHAM MOTORPOINT ARENA

FRI 09 JANUARY 2026 BRIGHTON CENTRE

SAT 10 JANUARY 2026 BOURNEMOUTH INTERNATIONAL CENTRE

FRI 23 JANUARY 2026 CARDIFF UTILITA ARENA

SAT 24 JANUARY 2026 CARDIFF UTILITA ARENA

FRI 20 FEBRUARY 2026 ISLE OF MAN VILLA MARINA

SAT 21 FEBRUARY 2026 ISLE OF MAN VILLA MARINA