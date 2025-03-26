Comedian Stuart Laws gets personal after autism confirmation

Stuart Laws brings his most personal show so far to Brighton Komedia on Thursday, April 3 as he hits the road with Has To Be Joking?

It’s a show born of his diagnosis of autism last year. Or rather, of his confirmation of autism last year. As he says it wasn't something that just suddenly happened.

“Last year was the first show that I toured that was me talking about my real life in any real way. It was me easing my way in, I suppose, the first time for me to be talking about things that happened to me in the past. I think it's just literally a case of being more experienced and feeling that there is something that you can say about yourself. Before that I just didn't think there was anything about me that was unique enough or worthy of discussing beyond friendships but the last tour was discussing in part what I call long grief. It was a show in part about me talking about my dad passing away ten years ago and those feelings that just never leave you.

“And now this show this year is about relationships and particularly talking about my relationship with myself. I was confirmed as autistic last year and it's just talking about the way that that has affected everything. The diagnosis had been a few years of research and discussion and getting tested but it was having that diagnosis and getting into a new relationship and seeing how much my comedy shifted because of it that made me realise just how big a thing it was. And I think it has been helpful for me in terms of when I'm in situations that are stressful to me. It has shifted it from ‘That’s just who you are in these situations’ to there now being a reason for it. And I think it helps me let people in more. I used to be pretty closed off. I used to find it pretty stressful making friends but now it actually feels like it's a positive development and I hope the show reflects that and that people might connect with some of the things that I'm saying.

“I feel happier and more relaxed now, and as I've grown older I think it's also about understanding introversion more. That's the first thing. But the second thing is having this confirmation. It's like the final piece in the puzzle.”

Introversion naturally has its place in comedy: “Some of my favourite comedians and best friends in comedy would fall into that territory. I have sensory issues with light and with sound and with smell, and you obviously get a lot of all that at gigs and you can get that crushing sense of why are you doing this. But actually being autistic and being an introvert is your chance to step up on the stage and make a connection and share your thoughts.”

Plus the confirmation shines a new light on his previous work. Stuart did a few gigs in North Wales before this tour, without touching on the new tour material: “And some of that older stuff felt good in a different way. It feels like I understand now how to make the stuff better.”