Comics line-up for Worthing Hospital fund-raising show

Covert Comedy returns to The Charmandean, Worthing on Thursday, May 8 raising funds for patients and staff at Worthing Hospital.

Spokeswoman Rachel Hodgson said: “With headliners Ben Norris and Markus Birdman confirmed, and two more acts who’ll remain covert, don’t miss out on a night of side-splitting laughs and start your Friday feeling early.

“Ben Norris has been entertaining audiences since 1993 and is renowned for his incredibly relaxed stage persona and innate ability to improvise. Described by GQ Magazine as “a master of the craft” with stand-up “the most polished you are likely to see”, this is your chance to see the circuit legend in action.

“You may know Markus Birdman from his stint on Season 16 of Britain’s Got Talent in 2023 or perhaps from one of his 13 solo shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. An award-winning comedian, Markus is much in demand in the UK and all over the world. He’s been described as “one of the best acts around” by fellow comedian Henning Wehn.

“The event is being held in association with 3 Word Group and The Charmandean. All funds raised will go to My University Hospitals Sussex, the dedicated charity for your local NHS hospitals across Sussex. They raise funds for treatment, care and research which go over and above core NHS funding, making a real and tangible difference for patients and staff alike.”

Previous headliner, Maisie Adam, said: “It’s incredibly important to support causes like this. It’s vital to have the hospitals we have in the best state they can possibly be in, and that relies on brilliant charities like My University Hospitals Sussex. It was a wonderful evening for a wonderful charity – a real pleasure.”

Tickets are £15 per person, with a group save offer (six tickets for £59) and an NHS staff discount (2 for 1) also available. Book on www.myuhsussex.org/covert-comedy

“Parental discretion advised. This show is recommended for ages 16+ with respect to potentially adult content.

“My University Hospitals Sussex is the dedicated charity for your local NHS hospitals across Sussex, raising funds for treatment, care and research which go over and above core NHS funding, making a real and tangible difference for patients and staff alike.

“The charity’s mission is to enhance the care and experience of everyone who comes through the doors of the hospitals. Their work supports seven hospitals across Sussex, providing them with the fundraising and patient-first initiatives to go the extra mile in hospital care and staff welfare.

“My University Hospitals Sussex brings together the former Love Your Hospital and BSUH Charity.”