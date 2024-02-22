Communities appoint an expert team to oppose a new runway at Gatwick Airport

Corner House Chamber are known for opposing airport expansion and will be pulling upon their years of expertise to stop this new runway on behalf of communities and the planet. As are Leigh Day Solicitors that have advised CAGNE since 2018.

“As a community and environment team, we feel so supported by residents and appointed experts. It is thanks to the generous donations and trust placed in us all to achieve what so many residents desire, for this airport not to get a new runway. We will do our utmost to save this area from this unsustainable expansion plan,” said Sally Pavey, chair of CAGNE. “The government’s Airport Commission was clear that Gatwick Airport was not the chosen one for a new runway in the southeast. Nothing has changed since this report; if anything, the situation has worsened due to us now knowing how damaging flying is for the planet. With Gatwick seeking an additional 101,000 extra flights a year, it is imperative we win.”