Community artwork posing healthcare question on show in Littlehampton

The Winter Access Fund from NHS Sussex is supporting a community artwork partnership project between Voluntary Action Arun and Chichester (VAAC), Worthing Homes and Creative Heart. The aim of the funding is to research people’s experiences of accessing primary health care (GPs, community pharmacy and dentists).

The collage artwork on show.

This collaged artwork is a response to the question: ‘What are the barriers to people accessing primary health care?’

Members of all the different groups at Creative Heart contributed to its creation through conversation and creativity. This included everything from poetry to painting, collage to crochet, in a reflection of all of the different ages and abilities coming together as a community to give answers and seek solutions.

The work will hang at the Wickbourne Centre, Clun Road, Littlehampton, BN17 7DZ from February 13 for several weeks. Worthing Homes have been talking to their residents and gathering responses to the VAAC’s Accessing Primary Care survey. Charlotte Walker, Community Participation Officer at VAAC, will be at the Wickbourne Centre on Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 February to talk to centre users about their experiences and to complete survey responses.