Community exercise scheme continues to benefit Hailsham residents

A free exercise class scheme launched by Hailsham Active in partnership with the Town Council and Our Parks/Fields In Trust, continues to be of benefit to the local community and is celebrating six years of service, inspiring people to become more active and improve their health into the bargain.

Launched in April 2018, Hailsham Active has provided free and easy access to low-impact exercise for people of all ages. Since being awarded £5,000 funding by the London Marathon Charitable Trust as part of The Active Spaces programme delivered in partnership with Fields in Trust, the Town Council has worked with Hailsham Active and Our Parks/Fields In Trust to deliver and operate the Hailsham Active scheme.

The group has grown since its launch, with some classes/sessions attracting more than 30 participants.

Currently, indoor exercise sessions are held at the James West Community Centre on Tuesdays (6.30pm-7.30pm) and Saturdays (9am-10am) from November through to April, switching to outdoor exercise sessions at the Western Road Recreation Ground from May to October. Additional sessions take place in Herstmonceux each summer.

Hailsham Active fitness classes at the Western Road Recreation Ground

At exercise classes, residents are able to meet their friends and join a qualified fitness instructor to get active and chat about health and well-being. Sessions take place free of charge.

Exercise sessions are led by experienced, fully qualified and insured instructors and include a range of classes such as yoga, pilates, back-to-exercise and gentle exercise. No bookings are required - just turn up and take part.

Deputy Town Clerk & Business Enterprise Manager Mickey Caira, who encourages residents to take advantage of the many recreational opportunities offered within the town said: "It is wonderful news that the Town Council and Hailsham Active have been able to work with the community over the past six years to deliver and expand provision of easy access exercises classes."

"All classes are taken by fully qualified instructors and will help everyone get fit or at least have fun trying. Furthermore, classes are suitable for all fitness levels with the aim of engaging everyone regardless of age and fitness experience. So why not attend a session and find out how it works?"

Steve Wennington, chairman of Hailsham Active, said: "We are very grateful to the Town Council which has fully supported our aims of creating more health and fitness opportunities for the residents of Hailsham over the years."

"We continue to work with the Town Council to promote other opportunities and I'd also like to thank all those who attend the classes and make it such fun."