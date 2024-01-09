Community Grants Open NOW!

Got a great idea to help reduce the impact of climate change, manage flooding or to protect the environment? Apply for a Community Grant from the Blue Heart project today.

Applications are now open and up to £5,000 is available for groups looking to make a difference across Eastbourne and southern Wealden.

Whether you’re a group of neighbours, a community organisation or part of a more formal group, if you’ve got an idea that can help manage flooding or drought, reduce the impact of climate change, increase sustainability or protect and share the natural environment – Blue Heart would love to hear from you.

Previously successful grant applications have included Eastbourne Food Partnership, who were awarded £5,000 to investigate growing food in a changing climate and Treebourne, who also received £5,000 to plant trees and wildflowers at Ocklynge Junior School, Eastbourne.

Get in touch and tell us your great idea!

Blue Heart Project Manager, Anna Hastings, said: “Blue Heart is supporting bright ideas from our community to support the environment and local people, and adapt to climate change. Last year we had some inspiring proposals put forward and I'm excited to see what this year has to hold. We open applications on January 8, 2024 and the final date for grant applications is February 23, so get thinking!”