Community groups in Newhaven urged to apply for £40k funding pot

Newhaven Enterprise Zone is appealing for community groups in Newhaven to apply for £40,000 of funding to enrich residents’ lives during the cost-of-living crisis.

Groups should apply via the Sussex Community Foundation, which manages the Community Fund on behalf of the Enterprise Zone. The deadline for the first round of funding applications is Friday 5th January 2024, with decisions made on chosen recipients in March 2024.

Two further rounds will follow in 2024, with deadlines for groups to apply for funding on Friday 3rd May and Friday 6th September.

Corinne Day, programme director at Newhaven Enterprise Zone said: “As the cost-of-living crisis continues, we know our community groups need a cash boost to support their important work now more so than ever.

Denton Community Challenge, which benefitted from the Newhaven Enterprise Zone Community Fund

“The fund is here to support charities and not-for-profit organisations which benefit the Newhaven area. We would particularly love to hear from groups which encourage a sense of place and build on the thriving community.

“Groups which encourage community participation, address inequality, raise aspirations and develop opportunities for people in Newhaven to be more actively engaged are also high on our list of priorities.”

Amongst the groups to benefit last year was the Denton Community Challenge, a much-loved feature on the Newhaven social calendar which has grown to provide almost 70 stalls since it began in 2012.

It received £1,000 towards the cost of staging the affordable day out of sports activities together with rosettes and a burger for children taking part.

Tricia Gostock, secretary of Denton Community Challenge Committee, is urging local groups to apply. She said: “We would like to thank Newhaven Enterprise Zone for their support. We are so grateful for all donations we receive, no matter how big or how small.

“The money we receive in grants enables us to subsidise the day for local families with activities such as a bouncy castle, climbing wall and bungee trampolines at a fraction of the normal cost.

“The grants also go towards all the basic running costs of the event, such as hire of the community hall, bar and music licences and insurance.

“We have had over 200 children take part in the ‘challenge’ on the day in the last few years. It is somewhere you can keep young children entertained all day for very little expense, due to the subsidising of the event by the grants we receive.

“I would encourage any local group or charity to apply for this funding. It is easy to do and it really helps us provide an amazing community event - and they could too.”

Groups which are invited to apply include those which create opportunities for training, education, employment and enterprise, improve life skills, employability and develop aspirations, improve the quality of the local environment and shared public space, enhance shared community assets and resources, encourage the use of sustainable transport and promote and deliver initiatives for improved quality of life, including health and wellbeing.

Last year’s recipients also included Denton and District Cricket Club (£3,000), Newhaven Arts Project (£3,314) and Newhaven Families Forum (£3,600).