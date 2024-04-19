Community Hub launches to support local charities and not-for-profits
The Community Hub is equipped with a kitchen area, free Wi-Fi, and versatile furniture that can be arranged for various layouts. The large table can comfortably seat up to 10 people, and the space can be divided into two rooms to accommodate different activities simultaneously. With lift access, the Community Hub ensures full accessibility for all users.
Kelly Barter, Head of Customer Service at Ansvar, commented: "We are delighted to introduce the Community Hub. Having insured charities and not-for-profit organisations for many years, we understand the challenges they face, particularly smaller charities that may not have their own office space. The Community Hub provides a much-needed free area for meetings, hotdesking, and having the opportunity to bring people together."
Starting from Tuesday 2nd April, local charities and not-for-profit organisations can book the Community Hub through the dedicated page on Ansvar's website – https://www.ansvar.co.uk/aboutus/community-hub/community-hub/.
Ansvar is part of the Benefact Group, a financial services organisation owned by a charitable trust. With Benefact standing as the UK's third-largest corporate donor, the Community Hub reflects Ansvar and the Benefact Group’s ongoing commitment to supporting the vital work of community organisations.