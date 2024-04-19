Community Hub launches to support local charities and not-for-profits

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Community Hub is equipped with a kitchen area, free Wi-Fi, and versatile furniture that can be arranged for various layouts. The large table can comfortably seat up to 10 people, and the space can be divided into two rooms to accommodate different activities simultaneously. With lift access, the Community Hub ensures full accessibility for all users.

Kelly Barter, Head of Customer Service at Ansvar, commented: "We are delighted to introduce the Community Hub. Having insured charities and not-for-profit organisations for many years, we understand the challenges they face, particularly smaller charities that may not have their own office space. The Community Hub provides a much-needed free area for meetings, hotdesking, and having the opportunity to bring people together."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting from Tuesday 2nd April, local charities and not-for-profit organisations can book the Community Hub through the dedicated page on Ansvar's website – https://www.ansvar.co.uk/aboutus/community-hub/community-hub/.

Ansvar in Brighton is offering charities and not-for-profits use of its new Community Hub for free.