Community initiative from Hailsham-based MediTech Trust in celebration of 21st anniversary

To celebrate their 21st anniversary this year Hailsham based charity MediTech Trust launched a new community initiative when it received 10 wheelchair ramps recently.

The trustees were unanimous in their decision to ensure Sussex residents would be the ones to gain benefit from these and the first set was presented to Hailsham Gospel Mission in Station Road Hailsham earlier this week.

The Elders of the Mission and their spokesman Roy Bailey quickly put the ramps into use enabling the disabled members of their congregation, using both wheelchairs and motorised chairs, easier access to their Centre.