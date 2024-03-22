Community survey on proposed improvements to Lower Horsebridge Recreation Ground

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several improvements are proposed for the Lower Horsebridge Recreation Ground, BN27 4DJ, and we are trying to gather views, opinions, and suggestions from residents. The improvements are expected to be funded through a number of external funding bodies. We would very much like to hear your views. There is a survey available for you to complete from 12th March until 5pm on 8th April 2024.

The planned improvements include:-

1. Installing new play equipment, including accessible play equipment.

2. Moving the current grass football pitch to the north of the site. There is also space for a smaller second pitch (for under-8s).

3. Cricket Square and Rugby Pitch: no changes to the current existing facilities.

4. Adding an indoor hall the size of two badminton courts, to the existing pavilion, with run-off areas and storage only.

5. Replacing the area of scrubland with a large Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) with floodlights and cage fencing.

6. Car parking.

7. Bowling Green: No changes to be made in this area, other than provision of a proper car park.

8. Health Pathway: Developing a Health Pathway around the circumference of the whole land area for walking, cycling, jogging, scooting, buggies and mobility scooters.

9. Main Entrance: It is proposed to increase the width of the main entrance to 5m to allow two-way traffic.

10. Youth shelter: It is proposed to install a 3 sided bus shelter style structure as a youth shelter to the south of the entrance car park.

