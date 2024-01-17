Comprehensive refurbishment at Anytime Fitness Eastbourne
The gym, located on Langney Road, originally opened in September 2017, has very recently enjoyed a significant investment to adopt the new brand design being rolled out across Anytime Fitness’ 185+ UK clubs.
The new design sees an overhauled interior design, making the gym more spacious and providing additional functional training space, new state-of-the-art cardio, and strength equipment supported by a team that care.
"What people want in a gym has changed since we first opened our doors and we’re delighted to be able to give back to our members,” said Christopher Marsden, Club Manager of Anytime Fitness Eastbourne.
"Having opened the gym over six years ago, it’s truly an exciting time for all involved and we’re confident that members both current and future will enjoy the positive changes that have been made.”
Anytime Fitness Eastbourne is offering FREE three-day passes for anyone wanting to try the gym.
Kickstart your Health & Fitness journey today by calling the Eastbourne Team on 01323 700720 or by visiting https://www.anytimefitness.co.uk/gyms/uk-0067/eastbourne-south-east-bn21-3eu/