Comprehensive refurbishment at Anytime Fitness Eastbourne

Anytime Fitness, Eastbourne has undergone a substantial refurbishment increasing its fitness offering to the local community.

Chris Marsden - Gym Manager

The gym, located on Langney Road, originally opened in September 2017, has very recently enjoyed a significant investment to adopt the new brand design being rolled out across Anytime Fitness’ 185+ UK clubs.

The new design sees an overhauled interior design, making the gym more spacious and providing additional functional training space, new state-of-the-art cardio, and strength equipment supported by a team that care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"What people want in a gym has changed since we first opened our doors and we’re delighted to be able to give back to our members,” said Christopher Marsden, Club Manager of Anytime Fitness Eastbourne.

New Gym Equipment

"Having opened the gym over six years ago, it’s truly an exciting time for all involved and we’re confident that members both current and future will enjoy the positive changes that have been made.”

Anytime Fitness Eastbourne is offering FREE three-day passes for anyone wanting to try the gym.