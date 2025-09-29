Compton author offers Wheels of Destruction: Death in Petra

Gina Cheyne, who lives in Compton, just outside Chichester, is in print with Wheels of Destruction: Death in Petra, published by Fly Fizzi Ltd.

It comes as a paperback £9.99, hardback £25 and ebook which varies in price. It is available from Waterstones, Amazon, Google Books, Kobo, One Tree Books in Petersfield, Hatchards, or you can order it straight from IngramSpark.

Gina said: “The first proper books I wrote were about flying because I had just brought a plane back from the USA, and then took part in a helicopter competition in Russia, including flying there in a R22 with another girl (this was in 1994 during glasnost) and thought both things deserved a book albeit in a slightly novelised form. At the time I was both a fixed wing and helicopter pilot and I made my living teaching flying and editing a magazine called Helicopter Life.

“So, given that history I was always going to write books and articles about whatever I did and wherever I had been. This series of crime books is no different except I did not need to commit the crimes first.

“My first husband died of Motor Neurone Disease in 2004 and, as per my norm, I wanted to turn the experience into a book. I wrote it. But I wrote it from my perspective ie from the perspective of the bereaved widow who was relatively young (I was in my early 40s) and was starting a new life. It was in the form of a novel and, because I didn’t want friends to think it was me even though it was inspired by my own experience, I made the widow a six-foot redhead with a liking for high heels!”

She later moved into crime.

“I wanted to have female detectives, mostly because I think woman are more collegiate and more likely to discuss how they are working out the clues, which is perfect for my type of light hearted crime. I already had my six foot red headed female detective, so I added an instinctive half Polish girl and a serious minded BA pilot, and I had my team. The SeeMs Detective Agency.

“This book, Wheels of Destruction: Death in Petra, is the sixth in the series. The place in the sequence is particularly valid because when you are doing a series you tend to find yourself with a sense of repetition, not only in your writing and style but in the kind of subjects you treat and where the books are set. So, now that I was at the sixth book I decided to go for a slightly different angle.

“The first four books are set mainly in a fictional village, Owly Vale, between Chichester and Petersfield, with the second mostly in and around the sailing world of Bosham, although some of the action in all the books does travel around the world. Number five is set entirely in Vietnam. This time it was Jordan and I decided it was not enough to do just a crime story involving tourists travelling through a country on the edge of a war zone, I also wanted to write about the difficulty of travelling in a wheelchair. I have broken both my hip in a car accident and my back in a helicopter accident and hence had two periods of my life in wheelchairs. I am fine now and you would not know I am full of stainless steel!

“Part of the reason for this latest book, as well as the fun of writing crime novels and inviting readers to work out who did it, was to highlight the unexpected difficulties of being in a wheelchair. Obviously, most places are far more disability orientated than they used to be and many places have all their loos both disabled and abled combined.”