Concern for missing Seaford man who told friends he was going to Brighton
Police in East Sussex and Brighton are searching for Seaford man Luke Ashden.
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 5:11 pm
Although there are currently no suspicious circumstances behind Luke’s disappearance, there is concern for his welfare.
Luke, 32, has not been seen since 10am on August 20 when he told friends he was going to Brighton.
He is described as white, 5ft 7, of slim build, with mousey brown short hair, and slim facial features with a pointed nose. He was wearing black and white trainers, blue jeans and a red Arsenal t-shirt.
His right leg is two inches shorter than his left, which affects his walking.
If you see Luke, please contact the police by calling 101, and quoting serial 0972 of August 23.