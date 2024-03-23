Concern for welfare of man, 39, missing from Sussex
Police are looking for a man who has gone missing from Sussex.
Kane, 39, has been reported missing from an address in Bognor Regis, and has previous links to Bexhill.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “He is slim, 6’2” with green eyes and short black hair, and also has a tattoo in a Japanese style on his forearm.
“Kane’s clothing is not known, and officers are concerned for his welfare.”
Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1212 of 21/03.