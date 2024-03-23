Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kane, 39, has been reported missing from an address in Bognor Regis, and has previous links to Bexhill.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “He is slim, 6’2” with green eyes and short black hair, and also has a tattoo in a Japanese style on his forearm.

“Kane’s clothing is not known, and officers are concerned for his welfare.”