Concert will support church reordering project

An organ concert will be held at St Peter's Church, Westhampnett, on Sunday, September 21 at 3pm, in aid of the church's reordering project.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be given by Charles Gauntlett, an organist who plays at St Peter's Church and St Paul's Church, Chichester.

He said: “I am looking forward to playing a range of music suitable for this fairly small pipe organ, including early music by Redford, Tallis and Sweelinck, through to modern works by Lloyd, Bonighton and Higgins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The pipe organ is just under 150 years old and was built by William Hill, a famous Victorian organ builder. The concert will last for about 45 minutes and will be followed by tea and cake. There is no admission charge, but contributions will be invited towards the church's reordering project. More details about the project are to be found on https://www.stpeterswesthampnett.uk/”

PHASE 1 (Affecting the west end of the church – to the west of the nave crossing): Removal and disposal of existing pews and pew platforms in south-west and north-west sections of the church; Installing new engineered wood floor within the existing nave and north aisle paving; Installation of all associated electrical wiring; Enclosure of south-west corner with a mixture of glass within an oak frame and solid. screening, to create an accessible toilet and small kitchen/servery area. Door to kitchen in east screen and to toilet in north screen; Enclosure of north-west corner to create meeting room with clear glass walls within an oak frame. Door in east screen; Purpose-built storage cupboard for chairs on west wall; Re-siting font to west of aisle-crossing.

PHASE 2 (Affecting whole of nave to west of chancel steps) is: Removal and disposal of existing pews and pew platforms in south-east and north-east sections of the church;

Installing new engineered wood floor within the existing nave and north aisle paving;

Installation of new radiators and associated electrical wiring (possibly supported by radiant heating); Purchase of Luke Hughes moveable pews (& additional stacking chairs if required).